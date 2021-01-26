DuBOIS — Architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates reviewed the proposed Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project at last week’s DuBois Area School District’s board work session.
During the design update, Project Manager Grace Heiland noted that the existing entrance and parent drop-off area off 10th Street will be modified slightly to accommodate the addition. The new addition will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which is currently located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site. Visitors will pass through a new secure vestibule before entering the reception area, where visitors can be screened before being allowed into the building.
A new gymnasium will be added at the front of the school, which will also function as a venue for after-school activities and performances.
The gymnasium’s location right off the main entrance lobby will allow the remainder of the school to be closed down for security during after-school events. The addition of the gymnasium will allow the existing multipurpose room to be converted into a dedicated cafeteria.
The entrance on the Chestnut Avenue side will remain as the bus drop-off entrance.
“What we’re doing on this side of the building, you can see we’re removing that old metal paneling that’s over the windows,” said Heiland. “We’re taking the windows out, replacing them with new energy-efficient windows. And then this is a new canopy here, we’re replacing the current canopy with a new canopy, that will provide more coverage for students getting in and out of the vehicle.”
Security is a primary focus for the project. Each zone of the building will be isolated from the remainder of the building with security doors that are magnetically helped open, but also allow sectors of the building to be utilized after hours for community use.
The existing library is open to the corridor and subject to noise and distractions from the corridor. It is proposed that the library be relocated to the existing administrative office area, closer to the main lobby and other public function spaces. The current library space will be converted to an open classroom, or flexible space that can be used for instruction, group work or collaboration.
The emotional support area will be enlarged to allow a de-escalation room and office to be located between the two emotional support classrooms.
The building will have mechanical, electrical and plumbing replaced. Building finishes, including paintings throughout, new flooring, new ceiling, white boards and tack boards, and casework (cabinetry) will be replaced throughout the building. The kitchen equipment, which is at the end of its useful life, will be replaced.
ADA upgrades will occur throughout the building. Bathrooms will be modernized, exterior windows will be replaced and brick repointed.
Additionally, roof replacement will be part of the project. All new renovated spaces will meet state Department of Education recommended sizes.
Floor plans were eliminated as part of the presentation for security reasons, though board members were provided with a copy of those.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
The existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.
PlanCon F
At this Thursday’s regular board meeting, the board is expected to take action on a proposal approving the submission of PlanCon Part F: Construction Documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the project. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
Jeffrey Straub, principal with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, said PlanCon Part F is validating the square footages for every space in the building, legal requirements, how they are dividing the bids on bid day and documenting that and then the firm is required to sign off as the architect of record for that. This will then be sent to the Department of Education for approval.
Final budget update for project
Straub noted that they are also supposed to present a final budget update for the project. This includes: General construction, $5,853,000; mechanical construction, $1,872,000; plumbing construction, $836,000; electrical construction, $1,642,000; asbestos abatement, $121,000; and construction related soft costs, $2,306,500. Construction cost subtotal is $12,630,500. The total base bid project costs is listed at $13,960,000.