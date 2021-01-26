DuBOIS — Project Engineer Grace Heiland of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg, at last week’s DuBois Area School Board work session, provided an overview of the project timeline for the proposed renovation of Oklahoma Elementary School.
At Thursday’s 7 p.m. virtual board meeting, directors will consider approval of PlanCon Part F and authorizing going out to bid for the projects.
The bid period is expected to begin Feb. 3.
There will be a pre-bid virtual meeting on Feb. 11 to answer any questions contractors may have, said Heiland.
Bids are expected to be received and opened on March 3.
March 18 is when the bids are expected to be presented to the school board.
“I believe that the plan is to have a special board meeting after that March 18th meeting,” said Heiland, noting to approve it that same night to allow construction to start sooner.
“We want to anticipate being able to get the notice to proceed early April around April 5, and then construction duration will be through August 2022 (substantial completion),” she said.