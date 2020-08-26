DuBOIS — Project Engineer Grace Heiland of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg, at this month’s DuBois Area School Board meeting, provided an overview of the project timeline for the proposed renovation of Oklahoma Elementary School.
Heiland said the plan is to go out to bid for the proposed project at the beginning of 2021.
At next month’s board work session on Sept. 17, Heiland said they will be presenting the Act 34 Hearing Booklet, as well as the project budget and looking for an approval of the booklet and the budget at the Sept. 24 regular board meeting.
She said the Act 34 hearing can be held tentatively on Oct. 15 followed by a 30-day public comment period as required.
In November, the firm can present the design development plan, as well as PlanCon Parts C and E for approval. And then December-January, there will be another board update and PlanCon Part F right before going to bidding early in the year of next year.
Jeffrey Straub, also from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, upcoming meetings will discuss the exterior design of the building and the budget.
“I would note we’ve already been having discussions on preliminary exterior design and the budget with Mrs. Benton’s team, as well as some of the facilities meetings,” said Straub. “We’re still working through those. I don’t know that we’ve finally resolved what direction we’re going with the exterior entrance look of the building in the budget. So that’s why that was going to be something that you’ll see coming shortly in the next month, the presentation.”
Straub said they are also preparing to present to the state.
“Just some requirements required by the Department of Education for PA Historical and Museum Commission, because the building is more than 50 years old,” he said. “And as Grace mentioned in the preliminary schedule, we’re also working on the Act 34 booklet to present to you in the near future. And then ultimately that will resolve the Department of Education approvals for the PlanCon Part D and approval that would come in November after we have the Act 34 board hearing, meeting state requirements.”