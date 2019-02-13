GRAMPIAN — After careful consideration and inspection, The Clearfield County Board of Elections is proposing a polling place change for Grampian Borough.
The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements, as well as providing ample and adequate parking for all future elections.
Grampian Borough precinct — currently located at the Grampian Penn Bloom Fire Company, 251 Main St., is proposed to relocate to St. Bonaventure Social Center, 449 Main St..
Anyone with questions or concerns can submit them in writing by Monday, Feb. 25, to The Clearfield County Board of Elections, Attn: Dawn Graham, Director of Elections, 212 E Locust Street, Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830, or via e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.
If there are no objections received by Feb. 25, the relocation will be placed on the agenda for approval at the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting scheduled Feb. 26.
