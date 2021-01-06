Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday afternoon, interrupting the congressional session that was meeting to confirm the Electoral College votes.
Hundreds of protesters were shown on television news coverage walking through Statuary Hall without having gone through any security checkpoints. Debate was halted, and lawmakers were ordered to return to their offices and shelter in place.
Vice President Mike Pence and some lawmakers were evacuated from the building, and media reports indicated that there was an armed standoff between law enforcement officials and protesters. Photos from inside the House chamber showed police with guns drawn.
One person was shot at the Capitol during the confrontation with protesters. Police later confirmed that a woman had died from a gunshot wound.
The protesters appeared to have come from a rally earlier in the day in which President Donald Trump condemned, as he has repeatedly since November, the results of the Nov. 3 election that reportedly made former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.
The Capitol Police said Wednesday evening that the protesters had used "chemical irritants" on officers in order to gain access to the Capitol. By Wednesday evening, reporters on the scene were saying that the Capitol building itself had been made secure again, although law enforcement was still working to clear the surrounding grounds.
Capitol Police put out calls to several other agencies to provide assistance after getting overrun, and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a 6 p.m. curfew and asked for the Washington, D.C., National Guard to be called up.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would resume its joint session Wednesday night as soon as lawmakers were given the all-clear to do so.
House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the session was expected to resume at 8 p.m. EST.
The House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting separately to consider a challenge to Arizona’s electoral vote results when they were forced out of their respective chambers as protesters stormed the building.
By about 5 p.m. EST, the Capitol building reportedly had been cleared of those who had forced their way in. About 90 minutes later, Pelosi announced lawmakers would reconvene to confirm the results of the Electoral College and declare Biden to be the next president.
Pelosi, a California Democrat, noted legislators already had prepared to work late into the night to accommodate the anticipated challenges to the slates of electors for six states. If a representative and a senator each sign on to challenge a given state’s results, the two chambers are obliged to exit the joint session called to ratify the results and go to their respective chambers for up to two hours of debate.
Only if both chambers agree to uphold a challenge would the electors for a state be thrown out, an unlikely prospect with Democrats controlling the House and eager to see their party’s nominee inaugurated Jan. 20.