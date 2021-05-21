Editor’s note: This is part of a series provided by The Meadows Psychiatric Center and CenClear in partnership with The Courier Express as part of Mental Health Awareness month in May.
The mid-teenage and young adult years can be a challenging time normally for those with mental health issues, but during a pandemic, it can be unbearable.
In the United States, an adult is considered anyone 18 years old, but age isn’t the only defining factor.
“Just because a person is chronologically that age, it doesn’t mean their developmental and cognitive abilities are there,” Denise Moore, CenClear’s Director of Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol Services, said. “Especially with mental health concerns and trauma, you do get stuck at a younger age [developmentally].” This problem can be passed down from generation to generation. If a parent is functioning at a lower developmental level, their child may not learn the skills needed to be an independent adult.
Eighteen is also significant because they lose a lot of the supports and benefits society provides for children. They may lose medical funding and access to some mental health services, Dana Potter, CenClear Family Based Mental Health Director, said. Sometimes children are eligible for no-cost mental health services that adults are not. There are also fewer in-home resources to help adults, she said.
In addition to losing these resources, they may be graduating from school, needing to find work or deciding what they will be doing next. All of these experiences can affect mental health and further impact them, Potter said.
COVID-19 led to families spending all of their time together. Their children may now be afraid to leave their parents to live independently, and their parents may be afraid to let them due to fear instilled during the pandemic.
Since everything from classes to work had to change to virtual platforms, there were additional losses for those in transition years in addition to an increase in anxiety and depression, Moore said. “When you look at transition-age youth, there are significant skills learned by interaction with peers, in school and sports. They haven’t had that for the last year and a half, and this further stunted developmental growth,” she said.
Knowing that mental health issues often develop when people are 18 to 24 years old, The Meadows saw a need to provide this age group with their own space. Dennis Beimbenic said, “Our therapists saw the need to create the program as they identified stressors unique to this group of patients.” This age group looks to be among their peers rather than with older adults, he said.
By working with this specific age group, the therapists can focus on: teaching them to navigate and access community resources, make plans, set goals, how to search for jobs and budgeting as well as focus on the mental health issues they are facing.
Despite agitating an already difficult time for this age group, the pandemic did make some challenges easier for them. In outpatient settings, it was easier for those facing extreme anxiety to get treatment, because they didn’t have to leave their homes to meet with a therapist. It helped them to be able to develop a relationship first, so they could get closer to the next step. It also provided them with flexibility in scheduling, even if they have to be out-of-town they can still attend their session. It wasn’t COVID, but telehealth that increased access to services, Moore said.
One tip for parents during transition time is to avoid power struggles and offer choices instead. “There is a freedom that comes with turning 18, even if they aren’t developmentally ready,” Moore said. By empowering them to make their own decisions, even when it’s hard and it’s the wrong choice, they learn. If parents get into a power struggle with them, especially if they have mental health issues, it’ll push them away, Potter said. “Don’t take it personally, it’s part of development.”