DuBOIS — In 1993, Nelson’s Golden Years was a dream come true for Kathy and Droz Nelson.
The 20-bed personal care home was built in Sandy Township to provide a home away from home for seniors. Twenty five years later, Nelson’s is a 60-bed personal care home and has more than 30 employees and more than 20 volunteers. Paint and Play School is also housed within the complex.
Since Droz A. Nelson’s passing Jan. 2, 2013, Nelson’s has become a sole proprietorship, owned and operated by Kathy L. Nelson-Kilgore.
“This business was what God has created me to do, providing a loving home-like environment for seniors until they leave this world,” said Kilgore. “The biggest fulfillment has been providing seniors services to families and residents who require hospice. This is a sad, but enriched heart fulfillment to be able to help families provide a loving environment for their loved one, to move from this world to the next.”
Kilgore said just providing care in a house is not enough when taking care of seniors.
“They need much more. They want to feel wanted, and be in a place that they call home away from home,” said Kilgore, who has been a Licensed Practical Nurse for 48 years. A 1970 graduate of Jeff Tech vocational school in Reynoldsville, she also worked for 23 years as materials manager at the former Maple Avenue Hospital, which later became DuBois Regional Medical Center and now Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois.
She said Nelson’s Golden Years provides 24-hour permanent resident care, respite care, post-surgical stay, and hospice. Other amenities include assistance with prescribed medications and monitored, home cooked meals, special diets, personal laundry and housekeeping services, maintenance, beauty salon/barber shop, in-house doctor and visiting podiatrist, in-house lab draws, X-rays, all home health visiting nurses with various therapies, all hospice services, and a variety of activity programs.
Kilgore said an open celebration of the home will be announced later this summer and invites the public to visit Nelson’s Golden Years for a tour, check it out online at www.nelsonsgoldenyears.com or call 814-7741.
Nelson’s Golden Years is licensed by the Department of Human Services of Pittsburgh, and Clearfield County AAA, along with the Ombudsman assist with regulatory compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.