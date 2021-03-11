ST. MARYS — Dale Kirsch, St. Marys Area School District’s Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) advocacy ambassador, was a virtual guest at Monday evening’s board meeting.
Kirsch, who said he has known SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth for a very long time, and vice versa, touched on several topics, including school advocacy, and teaching children to be “productive members of society.”
Kirsch said 36 percent of the state budget goes toward education.
Local decision makers for the school district are important, he noted, when it comes to funding education at the state level. It’s important they react to legislation being proposed and recognize its impact on public education.
Kirsch covers 74 school districts in his territory, promoting the achievements of public education by doing things like forwarding positive educational information to the districts and encouraging legislators to go into the schools and see what’s happening.
Kirsch encouraged SMASD board members to identify its immediate priorities and be consistent with legislators, not taking on too many things at once. He also encourages informing legislators of district challenges and how they could possibly help, while putting a positive spin on things and highlighting what the district has to offer. Promoting the schools, staff and students allows the district to “tell its own story.”
Some resources Kirsch recommended checking out included the PSBA website, the “Show Them What it Takes Program,” and the Success Starts Here website — www.successstartshere.org.
He also encouraged signing up for Virtual Advocacy Day, the chance to engage in 15-20 minute sessions with legislators March 22.
Toth noted that Kirsch is a “great public education advocate.”
Verified by former State Rep. Matt Gabler’s office, said Toth, in comparison to its socioeconomic districts, SMASD is $7.4 million underfunded, one of the biggest issues needing to be addressed on a state level.