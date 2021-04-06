RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident that temporarily closed travel between Ridgway Borough and Long Level Road in Ridgway Township Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
The incident, relating to a mental health crisis at a private residence on Montmorenci Road, was "peacefully resolved," according to an update by state police in Ridgway.
State police said the individual was not injured and is receiving treatment by mental health specialists.
Further details will be made available as they are provided by authorities.