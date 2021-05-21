PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program through Sunday, June 6. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations –one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C — which includes Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties — will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally-approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, PSP will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These checkpoints serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.
State police will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
- May 24, 3-9 p.m., PA Department of Transportation Building, 32 Saint Leo Avenue (off of Route 120), Ridgway, PA 15853
- May 25, 2-8 p.m., Reynoldsville EMS, 207 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us