RIDGWAY — An on-duty Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee was killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday, according to state police in Ridgway.
Troopers responded to Portland Mills Road in Ridgway Township Monday afternoon, where the death of Timothy F. Fitch, 51, of Wilcox, was ruled accidental, according to state police.
While conducting duties relating to off-loading highway construction equipment, Fitch exited the cab of his PennDOT tractor-trailer, and was standing between the truck and a low-boy trailer that was not connected, when the truck drifted backward, state police said. Fitch was unable to avoid the moving vehicle, according to state police, and the driver’s side rear tires of the truck rolled over him, pinning him to the ground.
A passing motorist stopped and attempted to help Fitch by moving the truck forward, state police said.
Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Elk County Coroner’s Office, according to state police.
State police were assisted at the scene by PennDOT, the Elk County Coroner’s Office, Ridgway Ambulance Service and Ridgway Fire Department.