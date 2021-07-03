REYNOLDSVILLE — An 18-year-old Reynoldsville man sustained serious injuries as a result of a motorcycle accident which occurred at 2:04 p.m. June 30 on Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, according to state police in DuBois.
The police said the accident happened when Tyler L. Reynolds was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle west on Route 322, west of the intersection with Murray Road and attempted to perform a stunt in which he proceeded to stand on the seat of the motorcycle with his arms raised.
At this time, Reynolds appeared to lose his balance and fell from the motorcycle, hitting the pavement, the police said.
The motorcycle continued traveling west approximately 300 feet and then exited the south berm of the roadway and hit multiple small trees, the police said.
Reynolds, who state police reported was not using safety equipment, was transported by Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois.
The Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Route 322 was closed for several hours due to the accident.