DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois’ second annual Benefit Celebration on Saturday featured a night of recognition and entertainment by Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” with his big band.
Three individuals were honored for their success, as well as their support for the campus during the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Alumni Awards Ceremony. They included: Richard Ogden, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Anita McDonald, the Distinguished Ambassador Award; and Craig Hicks, the Outstanding Alumni Award.
Each of the award recipients was called to the stage to receive his or her award and the audience was told of their various contributions to Penn State over the years through a video that was played detailing their contributions.
McDonald served as chancellor at Penn State DuBois from February 2003 until her retirement in December 2012. Under her leadership, the campus increased degree offerings, including a baccalaureate in engineering. During her time at the campus, more than $10 million was raised to support student scholarships and facility enhancements, and intercollegiate athletic programs were reestablished. She and her husband, Bob, were major supporters of the campus. No matter where her travels take her, McDonald continues to spread the word about Penn State DuBois, which is just one reason she’s the 2019 Distinguished Ambassador, the video presentation said.
“I always want to talk about Penn State DuBois. It was such a great experience for me there,” McDonald said. “I’m really honored, grateful, and appreciate the recognition by the Alumni Society very much.”
Ogden is senior executive vice president – chief risk officer at Riverview Financial Corporation in Harrisburg. He is active within the Penn State community. In 2018, he established the Richard W. Ogden Family Open Door Scholarship. He also serves on the capital campaign committee “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence.”
“Being able to give back to help others, really means a lot,” said Ogden. “My wife taught me, ‘What can I do today to make somebody smile?’ And I think this is my opportunity to give back and try to make somebody smile.”
Hicks is a district supervisor in Ligonier for the USDA’s Wildlife Services program, where he has worked for 18 years. Since 2003, Hicks has visited the campus delivering presentations on topics ranging from wildlife management, feral swine, wildlife disease, and careers in wildlife, and has provided hands-on workshops. Hicks is the current chair of the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology Advisory Board.
“It’s always been a passion of mine to come back to the campus,” Hicks said. “I never thought something like this would be awarded to me, nor did I expect it. I just really love coming back and being a part of this campus because I feel this campus has done so much to put me where I am today, that I want to give back.”