DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois Student Government Association (SGA) announced award winners for the 2020-21 academic year through a virtual program. The SGA Awards Banquet, normally held in person, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but student leaders and the Office of Student Affairs still wished to recognize award winners for their success in serving the campus and their community.
Director of Student Affairs Rebecca Pennington opened the program by saying, “While this is not the way we intended to celebrate the Student Government Associations Leadership Awards, there is absolutely no doubt that Penn State DuBois has the best students. This is an exciting time of the year to share in celebrating the hard work and dedication that all of you have given to the campus and community and to your dedication to scholarship and learning outside the classroom.”
Pennington outlined some of the many things students have accomplished this year that are worthy of recognition.
“Students always give thousands of hours back to our community in service and thousands of dollars to charitable organizations,” she said. “This year is no different. Last year clubs gave over 4,000 hours to community service and over $40,000 to community and charitable organizations. The Student Affairs mission is to provide opportunities and experiences to expand your personal horizons and develop students who can positively contribute to society – this is what we are talking about.”
All SGA award winners for 2020-21 are listed below:
AWARDS — Outstanding Adult Learners:
- Cory Anderson
- Minor Adams
- Deborah Schatz
- Richard Taylor
- Heather Grove
- Heather Test
- Alicia Royer
- Aaron Holsopple
- Eric Schill
- Tammy Westover
- Benjamin Sette
- Rachel Gearhart
Orientation Leaders — These leaders train all summer to assist Student Affairs in running new student orientation:
- Dylan Fezell
- Heather Grove
- Erica Hanes
- Allison Hepler
- Alena Keen
- Abhishek Kittusamy
- Austin Miller
- Zane Morgan
- Brandon Orsich
- Linzee Pichler
- Anna Raffeinner
- Kyrsten Ruch
- Luke Salvo
- Brianna Shaw
- Logan Steele
- Sarah Voris
Summer Leadership Conference Attendees — each summer, the campus has the opportunity to participate in the annual Penn State Summer Leadership Conference:
- Sarah Voris
- Anna Raffeinner
- Tom Hibbert
- Isaac Cherico
- Abhishek Kittusamy
- Luke Salvo
- Nick Hansel
- Dylan Fezell
- Linzee Pichler
- Jacob Schiel
- Richard Nukpeta
Lion Ambassadors – Over the past year, Lion Ambassadors have provided socially distanced tours to prospective students and their families during the times it was permitted on and stepped up even more by being available for every single virtual program to talk to prospective students about their positive experiences they have had on campus.
- Dylan Fezell
- Logan Steele
- Brianna Shaw
- Zack Vandervort
- Luke Salvo
- Brandon Orsich
- Frankie Stefko
- Zane Morgan
Certified Peer Educators — Peer Educators are a group of student volunteers who are committed to promoting awareness and advocating health related issues such as drugs, alcohol, sex and other wellness concerns:
- Taylor Charles
- Sydney Kaschalk
- Skylar King
- Erin Kopp
- Logan Murarik
- Brandon Orsich
- Anna Raffeinner
- Kyrsten Ruch
- Luke Salvo
- Jerrica Strong
- Karter Witmer
Award of Appreciation – This award is presented to two individuals who time and time again volunteer for our Breakfast with Santa and make it the major success that it is.
- Hank & Marianne Webster (Mr. & Mrs. Claus)
Business of the Year – This award is presented to the Business that has supported the DuBois campus by either giving back to the clubs, helped support fund raising, and made events a success.
- This year’s award goes to The Beauty Bar.
The Beauty Bar has supported PSU’s THON group on campus for more than 10 years, but this year specifically, they not only donated their time and talents for THON’s Hair Auction, but additionally donated their space for PSU to host the event, and participated in the bidding.
Club Advisor of the Year – Each club has the opportunity to nominate their advisor to receive this award. Jason Long is this year’s recipient.
- This year’s Club Advisor of the Year – Jason Long
Club of the Year – This award is presented to the club that has successfully made a difference on campus and within our community.
- This year’s winner is the IT Club.
IT Club has not only remained active during the pandemic, but they have gone above and beyond and exceeded qualifications during this challenging time.
Most Involved Students — These students are involved as student leaders in organizations such as CPEs, SGA, THON, Lion Ambassadors, and are consistently participating in events and offerings from the PSU office:
- Skylar King
- Brianna Shaw
- Anna Raffeiner
- Sydney Kaschalk
Club Members of the Year — Clubs are able to choose members that stand out for their hard work and dedication to the club. Below are club members of the year:
- IT Club –Austin Miller
- THON –Haley Rummel
- OT Club –Shane Ponzi, Lexey Schick, Paige Price, Aspen Bishop
- CAB –Anna Raffeinner and Luke Salvo
- H.D.F.S. (Human Development & Family Studies) –Erica Hanes
- SGA (Student Government Association) –Upperclass Senator: Isaac Cherico
- First Year Senator: Nathan Murarik