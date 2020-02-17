DuBOIS — Known as the largest fundraising event for THON every year, Penn State DuBois’ annual THON Dancer Sendoff and Hair Auction was once again a success, according to organizers.
This year’s event raised $32,082 in support of the fight against pediatric cancer, breaking the previous $30,000 campus record. There is still a chance that total will increase because donations will be accepted through Feb. 23.
The DuBois total will contribute to the overall university-wide THON total, benefitting the Four Diamonds Fund, which directly impacts families dealing with childhood cancer.
In addition to the Hair Auction, which raised $8,825, the event also featured a dinner honoring this year’s THON dancers with an official send-off. Students representing Penn State DuBois at THON this year are Taylor Butler, of Curwensville, Sarah Voris, of Punxsutawney, Lydia Holt, of Brockway, and Heather Witherow, of Reynoldsville. They’ll attempt to stay on their feet for 46 consecutive hours at the Penn State Dance Marathon scheduled for Feb. 21-23 at the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park.
Voris said she has a niece and nephew, who are ages 4 and 2, and she can’t imagine what it’s like for children and families to go through the ordeal of having to fight childhood cancer.
“I THON for better tomorrows,” said Voris.
“When I was 13, I had a grandmother that passed away from cancer and then I started working with kids at a daycare when I was 16, so then it was a perfect way for me to combine both helping people like my grandma and little kids that I love so much,” said Holt. “To be a dancer is a complete honor.”
Witherow said she has lost a lot of people in her life to cancer, so being involved in a cause that fights cancer is also important to her.
“I THON because I like to do things for other people in any way I can,” said Butler. “And, I like to show God’s love through things that I do for others and, I think of my Pap and Nan, and how selfless they were, and I want to be like them.”