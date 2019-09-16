A public hearing has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 will give the public an opportunity to voice comments on a Giant Eagle request for a resolution for a liquor license transfer.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, at the DuBois Council’s meeting last week, noted that the legislature is looking into grocery stores selling alcohol and how that can be improved. She said the licenses are for restaurants and the grocery stores are stating that they will have seating areas and serve food but she does not believe that has been the case at other grocery stores in the area which are selling alcohol.
The council unanimously approved holding a public hearing on the request to hear complaints or concerns regarding the proposed liquor license transfer.
Also on Sept. 23 at 6:50 p.m., the council will hold a second public hearing on a proposed conditional use for the former Osborn property, located at the corner of Liberty Boulevard and Parkway Drive.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said the request for conditional use is twofold; first to change the use from a commercial car dealership to a commercial wholesale retail store, and second to reaffirm it as being permitted for commercial use in an industrial district.
Cherry reminded the council that all uses by special exceptions were changed to conditional use to try and streamline. She said the application has been completed to the planning commission’s satisfaction and she sees no reason why this request should not be granted.
To be in compliance with the ordinance, a public hearing must be held to hear any complaints or concerns regarding the proposed conditional use, Cherry said.
Councilman Randy Schmidt asked about the lease between Osburns and the city. City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio stated that this will not affect that property. The hearing was approved unanimously.
Another request for change of conditional use was also announced by Cherry involving a request from Verizon Wireless to install a small cell tower at 891 Beaver Drive across the road from O’Bryon’s office close to the warehouse. Cherry said she believes the council should accept the recommendation of the planning commission and approve the request contingent on payment of the $300 application fee for the conditional use, the $1,000 zoning permit feet and a two-year advance of the annual right-of-way use fee of $1,000 at the time the permit is issued.
Schmidt asked how tall the tower would be. Engineer/Public Works Director Chris Nasuti said the same height as a telephone pole.