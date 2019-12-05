DuBOIS — Those in charge of the first-ever “Light Up Christ The King Manor!” to be held Friday gave accolades to local businessman Denny Heindl for being a huge part of the event with his donation of a 40-foot Christmas tree and many other decorations with a value totaling at least $50,000.
“Denny’s generosity goes beyond compare. He has literally given millions and millions of dollars away to so many people in our area,” said Chairman of the Board Steve Brazinski. “This being $50,000 worth of gift to the manor is just so much appreciated.”
In addition to the Christmas tree, adorned with 1,200 feet of lights, Independent Living Coordinator and Project Manager Jerry Paulinellie said a Santa and sleigh — both life-size — are among the decorations donated by Heindl.
“Denny’s the kind of guy, he’s always generous and he doesn’t expect a lot, but we think it’s important,” said Chief Operating Officer Ed Andrulonis. “This is our Light Up Night and he’s made a lot of this possible.”
Director of Marketing and Communications Dominque Martino said the free public event at the manor kicks off at noon with a Christmas Showcase and Craft Show, featuring many local vendors selling baked goods, knitted items, soy candles, quilts, wooden cookies, dog clothes, wreaths and other Christmas decor.
At 6:20 p.m., everyone is welcome to join them for the blessing of the Christmas tree and thanking Heindl for his generous gift, said Martino. At 6:30 p.m., the tree will be lit.
“Then we’ll start having pictures with Santa,” said Martino. “We’ll have a live nativity presented by Calhoun Farm & Market and St. Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway.”
The DuBois Area High School Chorus will also carol around the campus, Martino said.
“We’ll also have open interviews, snacks, warm beverages down here, up at the manor, and then somewhere in between by the tree,” she said.
“This Showcase and Craft Fair we’ve had internally for a few years now, but we want to extend it out,” said Martino. “But thanks to Denny, we now have an opportunity to get more involved in the community and that’s our number one goal — to start being more involved in the community, have some things for the community to do during Christmastime. I know there’s a lot going on, but we would like to add a little bit more to that as well. It’s a free event for the community. It’s a great family event.”
Brazinski said Heindl, a Ridgway resident, is the manor’s Santa.
“It’s a very ‘Heindl’ Christmas,” Brazinski said. “It’s really helped the manor come to life. Everybody is really excited about it.”
Christ The King Manor offers both skilled nursing residential services, non-resident services and independent living, including 54 houses and 48 apartments.