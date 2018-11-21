DuBOIS — A long-term water agreement between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township is possible, Supervisor Kevin Salandra said at Monday’s meeting.
“We had another full committee meeting with the city,” said Salandra.
During that meeting, Salandra said they had a phone call with the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission.
“After talking with the PUC, there are ways that we can structure a long-term agreement with regard to water, which we have been investigating,” said Salandra. “We haven’t done too much research into that because we just found out last week that there are ways to do that.”
Salandra said the joint committee, which includes officials from both municipalities, will continue to work on a possible long-term agreement in which the township would continue to purchase water and sewer service from the city.
Regarding the sewage agreement, Salandra said the committee is still evaluating the best way to reach an agreement.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked what the city’s response was to a proposal from the township.
“They countered with a lease arrangement,” said Salandra. “It wasn’t brought up by their full committee. It does result in good rates for both municipalities.”
No other details were provided on the proposal.
The supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township.
On Monday, they once again tabled taking any action on that transfer. Again, the township committee was given approval by the supervisors to continue working with the city to finalize a long-term agreement for sewage services and the purchase of water if permitted by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
