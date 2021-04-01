DuBOIS — The Pulaski Club on West Washington Avenue has been a staple in DuBois since the early 1900s.
Manager Lori Striegel said the Polish citizen’s club offers a space for special events, kitchen and bar service, a catering license, Bingo and most importantly, a place where people make memories.
Some may recall attending the Pulaski for a birthday or anniversary party, while regulars may enjoy the comfortable family atmosphere and diverse menu, said Striegel. It offers everything from burgers, chicken wings, salads and pierogis to pizzas using Calliari’s Bakery dough.
As another one of its longstanding traditions, the club plays its polka party each Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon, said Striegel, and also holds daily and weekly drawings.
The club has 231 beneficial members and 804 current social members. A person must be polish to be a beneficial member, she said. It has four full-time bartenders and two full-time cooks.
“We have excellent cooks who go out of their way for our customers,” she said.
The Pulaski is also known for is giving back to nonprofits, including Make-A-Wish, Haven House, Gateway Humane Society and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The club donates 60 percent of its small games of chance proceeds. The club was a contributor to Shower’s Field on Maple Avenue and has also sponsored several events, said Striegel.
Like other venues, the COVID-19 pandemic was a major challenge for the Pulaski, said Striegel, and was especially hard for bartenders, having to remove its bar service — as well as special events — and limit seating. But, thanks to its very loyal customers and daily regulars who helped sustain kitchen sales, the club is “thriving.”
“The members are the real MVPs,” said Pulaski cook Dane Kay. “Without their endless support, I would have had to find a new job during the shutdowns. But, they kept us busy and kept the lights on for us during the hardest year the Pulaski has ever seen.”
The back room is available for small gatherings at this time, and there is a full kitchen available to use with it, said Striegel. Pulaski Club meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., and anyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, visit Pulaski Club on Facebook or call 814-371-1882.