Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s municipal authority meeting, reported on an issue at the pump station by the Pilot Travel Center on Rich Highway last week.
“Unfortunately, contactors went bad in it so the pump station would only operate on manual operation,” said Arbaugh. “Our staff did a fantastic job, got a pump truck really quickly. Got it pumped down to avoid backups in anybody’s basement or anybody’s businesses in the area. The staff throughout the weekend had to go several times to manually pump down the station to avoid any overflows.”
Arbaugh said an electrician was on site Monday and new contactors were installed.
“It is operating but we are still having some issues over there,” said Arbaugh. “They’re going to continue with the electrical evaluation (Tuesday) from Jewell Electric.”
Sewer-water delinquencyArbaugh said the township has started the implementation of the new sewer-water delinquency operating procedures.
“We sent out about 50 letters, delinquency letters, for folks giving them if they’re on ... our sewer and water system 20 days ... to make payment. Then if they don’t make payment in that 20 days, we’ll work out a payment arrangement with us. We will give them a 10-day shutoff water notice. For folks that are on our sewer only and don’t have city water or Sandy Township water, we’re giving 15 days to pay or enter into a plan. If they don’t, we’ll file with the magistrate against them.”
Sandy Twp.-DuBois sanitary sewer agreementArbaugh said a meeting was scheduled with the City of DuBois to further discussions on the proposed city-township sanitary sewer agreement.
“I think we’re pretty close, just some solicitor comments from the DuBois solicitor that we’re going to be discussing at that meeting,” said Arbaugh.
Sanitary sewer replacement project Township Engineer Perry Bowser said the second application for payment for the sanitary sewer replacement project has been received. He said the total amount of payment is $158,573.67.
Of that total, $122,490.60 is funded by the Community Development Block Grant. The remaining $36,083.07 will be paid from the municipality authority fund.