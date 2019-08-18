PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Airport celebrated its 90th anniversary Saturday with a day filled with flying.
The airport had two four-seater planes in the air most of the day giving rides to the public. The rides were a 15-minute loop around Punxsutawney, at about 1,500 feet. The planes were kept busy all day, and many who attended took the opportunity for a plane ride.
Many different aviation groups brought aircraft to display for the day as well. Medevac brought a life flight helicopter, Larry Straitiff, a flight instructor, brought his training plane and drones were on display.
The Airport is open to the public as a general aviation airport, but there are no commercial flights like the DuBois Airport. It is meant for single engine aircraft, often used by businesses and private planes. A crop plane is the largest that can be landed at the airport.
Governor Tom Wolf used the airport when he came a few years ago during flooding in the area.
The military also uses the airport for training and maneuvers and brought a Blackhawk helicopter to display during the day. Children were free to sit in the pilot’s seat or the cabin to see what the inside is like.
“It is a vital part of the community, and not too many small towns can say they have an airport anymore. Unfortunately, the rate of closure in the United States is higher than ever,” Rick Young, Chairman of the Punxsutawney Airport Authority said.
The facility has two runways and a grass strip, which was the original strip from 1929. The first paved runway was added in the ‘60s, and is still used today.
Fuel is available at the facility around the clock via self-serve pumps.
The airport authority has seven members, all of whom are volunteers. Many have their own planes and keep them at the airport.
“I try to fly as much as possible. It’s a hobby, it’s certainly not a livelihood. I’ve been doing it now since about the ‘90s,” Young said.
The airport receives some funding from the county annually. It also qualifies for funds from the FAA for larger projects because it is a publicly owned airport. Young estimates about $2 million in improvements have been made at the airport over the last 20 years, including repaving the runway, repaving the taxi-way, adding a turnaround for airplanes, adding lights and beacons, and obstruction removal.