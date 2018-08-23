PUNXSUTAWNEY — An “Awareness Day” is planned for Punxsutawney Municipal Airport Sunday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with airplane rides, displays, information and more offered.
The airport, located off State Route 119 in Bell Township between Punxsutawney and Big Run, is publicly owned and operated, providing aircraft fueling and flight instruction by certified pilots.
The PMA’s origin was in 1929 as the Grube Airport.
Aviation was welcomed into the area — the opening of the airport was celebrated with “bands, dances, improvements to Punxsutawney’s streets, an industrial and business extravaganza and large parade,” the airport’s website says.
The facility was deeded to the Punxsutawney Airport Authority in the late 1940s. Its runway was constructed and paved in the mid 1960s.
Rick Young of the PMA said Awareness Day has been staged since the mid ‘90s, but has occurred every two to three years since 2010. More than 500 people have attended in the past.
The PMA is one of the area’s older airports, with a lot of history to offer, Young said.
“Airports are an often overlooked asset, especially in a small town like Punxsy,” he said. “By holding the event, we hope to make people understand the importance of having a facility such as our airport.”
A 1943 Stearman bi-plane will be on display, Young said, and the National Guard is scheduled to hold demonstrations that day with Black Hawk aircrafts.
“The public can see and hear about some of the Guards’ roles in the community,” Young said. “Our local flight instructor will be doing discovery rides, and passing out information about learning to fly.”
Visiting airports or attending events like Awareness Day can be educational and enjoyable for the general public and children, Young said. It’s also a good way for people to “fly back into time.”
“Plane rides are a great way to introduce the public to flying and its benefits,” Young said. “Several years ago, I had taken a passenger who was in her late 80s who had never flown before.”
The rain date for the event is Sept. 16.
Introductory flying lessons can be scheduled with a certified flying instructor by calling (814) 849-0177. For more information, visit the Punxsutawney Municipal Airport’s website.
