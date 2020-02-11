PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two local schools recently received school food service equipment grants from The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The grants go to schools that have more than 50 percent of students qualified for free or reduced lunches. The goal is to help them serve students who might not get meals outside of school.
“Most of us take for granted that we can put three square meals on our tables each day, but it is not that easy for everyone,” said state Rep. Cris Dush. “Obtaining this state-of-the-art equipment will further ensure that our students have access to the quality, nutritious food they need to grow and excel.”
The grant was awarded the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, and high school, which will each receive $47,347 for the purchase and installation of a new dishwasher. The Brockway Area Junior Senior High School will also receive $5,690 for the purchase and installation of a new gas convection oven.
Denise Geist, Punxsutawney district cafeteria manager, said the schools’ current dishwashers are 19 and 20 years old. Each school will be getting a new one with the grant.
“It’s going to be more energy efficient, use less water, so it will save the district in water bill, sewer bill, and probably gas bill,” Geist said.
She said the grant is usually awarded to help increase the meal counts a school can provide, and while the dishwashers won’t do that directly they will ensure everything is properly sanitized and save money.
This grant is part of $30 million provided by the Consolidation Appropriations Act of 2019. This is the fourth year Geist has applied for the grant.
“We’re non-profit, so if I can get enough reimbursement of the meals to pay for food and labour then I’m good, but then when little things like that pop up it’s hard. I do have an issue with the elementary dish washer that was going to cost me $3,000 to fix, so we’ve been babying it. I said we’re going to get this grant, I know it,” Geist said.