PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney and Brookville chambers of commerce came together for a mixer at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Punxsutawney campus.
The event was intended to encourage the two chambers to utilize the IUP campus for training for which local businesses might have a need.
“It was to make sure the chambers basically knew what opportunities were available with this campus,” Punxsutawney Chamber Director Robert Cardamone said. “The university has been so great about giving us an opportunity to use the facility.”
The university can offer anything from HR workshops, OSHA workshops, to “soft” skills development. Cardamone said a common problem with today’s youth is that they have technical skills, but not the soft skills like customer service and work ethic.
The chamber’s intent with the mixer was to demonstrate that its members don’t have to go to Clarion or even Pittsburgh for one-day trainings they might need because there is a facility within the county that can provide training they needed.
Richard Muth, director of regional campuses, explained that while IUP benefits the community due to certificates and degrees offered, it can also help existing and established entrepreneurs.
“Not everything we do has to be for credit, or for a traditional graduate type program,” Mullins said. “We can do training programs and we can work with the businesses.”
He described the chambers as the perfect partners in building relationships with the businesses in the community.
“We want to service the educational needs of the 18-year-olds looking for college, but we also want to service the 30-year-olds who are looking to advance their career and all ages in the Chamber.” Mullins said.
The Punxsutawney and Brookville chambers are hoping to plan more joint events, and develop their communities together.
“We’re going to try to plan more events together, and have good turnout,” Brookville Chamber Coordinator Jolene Hartle said.