PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF) became a nonprofit Pennsylvania corporation on Jan. 1 after previously functioning as an affiliate of a multi-county organization based in Venango County.
“The foundation will work with local organizations to improve the community, facilitate community engagement, support operations, and improve the capacity of direct community service providers to make the Punxsutawney area a better place to live, work and play,” said Robert Cardamone, the board president
Local donations to PXYCF, both large and small, will be pooled and used to meet community needs and support local nonprofits. As a stand-alone foundation, PXYCF will be timelier and more effective in responding to community needs, according to Cardamone.
Partnerships with local nonprofits will also increase the foundation’s understanding of its needs and improve responsiveness to requests.
The reorganization has made the foundation better suited to serve the community because the board of directors are Punxsutawney area residents and have a better understanding of local community needs. They will also be accepting any size of donations without charges or fees, and the funds will all be deposited in Punxsutawney area banks. The foundation will also be an easily recognizable and accessible part of the community.
The current members of the foundation board of directors are: Matthew Kengersky, vice president; David Smith, treasurer; Shirley Sharp, secretary; Nancy Anthony, assistant treasurer; Roberta Dinsmore; Donald Armstrong; Katie Donald; Casey Lellock; Jeffrey Long; Laura Page; Devon Vallies; and Susan Wolfe.
“Our first order of business for PXYCF is to work with our local nonprofits to stimulate support through a community awareness campaign, as soon as we are operational. Watch for details as plans are finalized,” Cardamone said.
The foundation will help the community by enabling individuals and groups to make charitable contributions to endowment funds for community activities and improvements, memorial gifts, scholarship funds, humanitarian assistance funds and more. The group will serve the same area as the Punxsutawney Area School District.
“PXYCF will receive, aggregate, manage, and distribute charitable funds to IRS-qualified nonprofit and public organizations in order to improve the quality of life for residents of the Punxsutawney area,” said Cardamone.
During the next few months, while PXYCF becomes fully operational, members of the board of directors may be reached by mail at PXYCF, PO Box 663, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or email at info@pxycf.org or by leaving a voicemail at (814)-938-2493. A board member will respond to all inquiries.