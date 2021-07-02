PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of Punxsutawney Area High School graduates has been working for months to have the high school auditorium named in honor of James A. Colonna, a previous band instructor of the school district.
Colonna was a former PAHS band director and music department chair who died March 2 this year. He taught for 37 years at PAHS, from 1956 to 1993, when he retired. His retirement was marked by a concert in Barclay Square that was attended by more than 1,000 well-wishers.
The Punxsutawney Area School Board was approached in May about renaming the high school auditorium in honor of Colonna, and approved the change.
“Mr. Colonna set the standard for music education across Western Pennsylvania. I respectfully propose that the Punxsutawney Area School District respectfully consider naming the auditorium at PAHS the James A. Colonna Memorial Auditorium. The growth and success of the band program he built is well documented by the recordings of numerous band concerts during his tenure, and more importantly by the achievements of the hundreds of students who were blessed by time and circumstances to benefit from his inspirational tutelage. I am personally grateful to be among that number,” said Scott Cressley in his letter to the board.
Cressley said he was approached by classmate Bill Rankin with the idea, and a group began the work to make it happen. Cressley wrote the initial letter to the school board requesting the naming.
“I am hopeful that you are able to acknowledge the profound influence and contributions Mr. James A. Colonna made to the students of the Punxsutawney Area School District and the community at large. Teachers of this magnitude do not often grace a small town for such a lengthy duration. I believe naming the auditorium is a lasting and fitting gesture to recognize someone who made such a positive and consistent impact on the lives of students for such a long time,” Cressley said in the letter.
The school board approved this naming, sending the project forward. From there, the board said it was up to the private group to raise the money for signage of the auditorium, showcasing the name.
To date the group has raised $6,835, which is for the cost of signage. Any extra money left after signage has been purchased will be donated to the Punxsutawney band program.
The school district has a policy for renaming facilities, to ensure the lettering or signage used is uniform. The group has been provided with specifications by the district that are expected to be met. Maintenance Supervisor Carmen Gett said he would like to see the same cast aluminum letters that are on the buildings now.
“They have to cover the costs, we don’t cover any costs of that. That includes installation, that includes everything,” said Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, board president. “I don’t think they’ll have a problem raising the money.”
If anyone would still like to donate, checks should be made payable to Achille Law, PC, notated with “Colonna” so they are deposited appropriately. Donations can be mailed to Joseph H. Ellermeyer, Esquire, Achille Law P.C. 379 Main Street, Brookville 15825. Ellermeyer is among the group who is working on the renaming.
There will also be a celebration of Colonna’s life held Saturday at Gobbler’s Knob at from 1 to 3 p.m. with many of his family, friends, and former students attending.