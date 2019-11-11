PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School took Friday morning to celebrate Veterans Day with the students and honor some local veterans in the community.
The school hosted their annual breakfast for veterans and had about 15 attend the breakfast, according to Assistant Principal Manny Barbazzeni. Later in the morning, the auditorium was filled with veterans, their families and students for the Veterans Day Program. Veterans and their families filled the first few rows of seats in auditorium.
Barbazzeni welcomed everyone to the program before the high school band kicked off the morning with the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Bob Lott asked to return as the guest speaker again this year, as he had taken a major trip with World War II veteran Walter “Wally” Hurd. He brought with him a condensed version of the movie he made of their trip to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He shortened the movie from more than an hour to about 16 minutes of highlights for the students and attendees to see.
“That trip really opened my eyes and gave me quite an education. I was not prepared for the reception we got. The love the French people showed toward the World War II veterans is beyond words,” Lott said.
The video showed the highlights of Hurd’s trip and included much of the love the French people had that Lott had mentioned. There were clips of them meeting with the French people and the Mayor of St. Mere Elise thanking the WWII veterans for doing their job, because “my freedom was your job in ‘44.”
After showing the students the video, Lott asked them if they could imagine that kind of treatment for the veterans in the United States.
“I cannot,” Lott said. “The reason being is that we have never lost our country ... France lost their country and freedom and United States and the other allies got it back for them. That creates a love that I don’t think we can understand.”
Following the presentation, the high school concert choir sang the songs for each branch of the military. Those in attendance were asked to stand during the song for their branch if they had served.
A slideshow was created by the National Honor Society using photos of local veterans that were submitted by relatives. The presentation also featured popular country songs with military themes like “Letters from Home,” by John Michael Montgomery and “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” by Justin Moore.
The program ended with the playing of “Taps” and a few closing remarks from Barbazzeni. The students were dismissed to silently return to classes as the band played “Amazing Grace.” Members of the band played a special song just for Lott and Hurd once the auditorium was empty. Many of the students stopped to shake Hurd’s hand as they exited the stage to put away their instruments.