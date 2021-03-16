PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students and advisors at the Punxsutawney Area High School are preparing for the annual Senior Variety Show, which will look a bit different once again this year as the organizers plan how best to follow COVID-19 protocols.
The class is building off of the work last year’s senior class did to ensure they were able to have a variety show. Rather than being performed live, last year’s show was held entirely online and was pre-filmed in segments before being edited together like a television show.
When last year’s class was working on getting the segments pre-filmed and collected, the school was shut down, and everything had to be done remotely. This year, the students have the benefit of still attending school in-person.
This allows the class to take a slightly different approach while still pre-filming the show to be edited into a video.
Student Representative Louise Bennett explained this year’s show will be pre-filmed in the auditorium, on the stage.
“The way they’re planning on running variety show, they’re going to be movie nights from April 15 to the 17th, where it’s going to be pre-recorded, but parents can come in with their kids and watch the variety show in the auditorium,” Bennett said.
The students are still working out details with the advisors and high school Principal Jeff Long, but they are hoping their parents and guardians will have the opportunity to see them perform live on stage.
“While they’re recording, and this is the current plan, while we’re recording certain skits and things like that the parents will be able to come and watch their kids do the skit while they’re recording,” Bennett said.
The “hosts” for this year’s variety show will be Louise Bennett, Madison Gasbarre, Mason Johnston, Bella Dienes, and Chloe Sproull and Lizzy Sicora.
Further details will be decided as the variety show draws closer and a better idea of COVID-19 restrictions are known.