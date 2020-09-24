The Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Punxsutawney Rotary Club announce the 2020 Multiphasic Blood Screening events will be postponed due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ensuring the safety of attendees, volunteers, and staff, as well as following all mandates and guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health is the top priority. Providing this service to the residents of the Punxsutawney community and surrounding areas is critical for assessing the overall community wellness. With these tests, participants are able to establish an overview of their personal health with their provider.
“We understand the importance of this event and urge attendees to maintain their relationship with their primary care providers”, stated Lyndsay Miller, Punxsutawney Area Hospital Lab manager.
The Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Punxsy Rotary Club are planning to resume the events in the spring of 2021, pending the status of the pandemic.
Dates and information regarding the 2021 Blood Screenings will be available on www.pah.org and www.punxsyrotary.com as well as news releases and mail and e-mail notices to past participants.