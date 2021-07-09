PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved changes to the district’s Health and Safety Guide to remain compliant for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund grant money, and approved purchase of Promethean smart boards with some of the existing funds.
The main change to the health plan is that masks are now going to be voluntary moving forward.
“Unless we get some sort of directive, mandate, if you notice that’s the word we used in the updating of both plans is mandates. So unless we get mandated, right now in our county our numbers are really good. In the last couple of weeks we’ve only had a couple of new cases from what I can tell,” said Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, superintendent.
He explained the school had to have the ESSER plan into the state by the end of July and be compliant because it is tied into the last round of ESSER funding.
During the Federal Programs and Curriculum report, the board approved the purchase of 75 Promethean ACTIV boards for the elementary school at $272,038.25 using Title I funds. Assistant to the Superintendent Richard Britten said 67 of them will go into classrooms, seven will be for Title I teachers and will be on stands, and one will be available for the gym, cafeteria and auditorium.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson asked why there were none being purchased for the high school, which Britten said they don’t need yet but it is being planned.
“We have a large amount of carry over Title I funds is the reality of it, with $500,000 plus to almost $600,000 extra that we got with Title I,” Britten said.
He explained schools are allowed a 15 percent carry over per year, and are only allowed more than a 15 percent carry over once every three years.
“If we do not make this purchase for these now, and spend that money by September we’ll have over 15 percent and we don’t want to have two years and end up losing some of the Title I money,” Britten said.
He explained the high school would be getting the boards with ESSER money later. There is no intention of installing the boards right away, but rather waiting until the high school has its boards as well.