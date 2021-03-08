PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board is making plans to form a committee to discuss the possibility of flexible instructional days in the school year schedule.
This is something the board has held committee discussion about in the past and decided against. Assistant to the Superintendent Richard Britten presented the possibility of forming another committee during the board meeting Thursday night.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, a flexible instructional day is a program available to public school entities to be used as an alternate approach to delivering instruction if a circumstance arises that prevents instruction in customary manner. With many schools going virtual due to COVID-19, some schools have taken to holding a flexible education day virtually in place of some snow days.
The board had a previous committee discussion about this, and decided it wasn’t a good idea for the district. It was suggested that because of the technological adjustments COVID has caused the school to make, the possibility might be worth revisiting.
Board member Janey London asked Britten if he could recall some of the reasons the previous committee decided against this.
“A lot of it was the use of technology, the lack of technology, consistent technology,” Britten said. “Are the students going to have the technology at home, are the economically disadvantaged students going to have it. That was one of the biggest, the economically disadvantaged students.”
Board member Kyle Lingenfelter said the board has been getting a lot of questions about flexible instructional days because so many other schools have virtual days in place of snow days now. He said schools will often have this listed on the news stations when they give snow closures for the day, and parents are asking why PASD doesn’t do this as well.
The board had members both in favor of holding another committee discussion, believing the school had made technological advances that warranted it, and others who didn’t believe much had changed on the technology front.
“At no point has this district been 100 percent at home this school year. We have no idea how many students have devices that they will take home everyday, we have no idea of the internet capability of the homes in all the outlying areas, mine included, that would be out there with spotty internet,” London said.
The committee will consist of teachers, students, parents, board members, administrators, and other community members present for the discussion. The last time this committee was formed, there were about 30 members in attendance, according to Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski.
School Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said she would like to be on the committee again if it is reformed. She said it was an enlightening discussion during the previous meeting.
“It’s one of those things, there’s a whole lot of components that you don’t even think about,” Hutchinson said.
iPads planned for students Britten also shared with the board that the ESSERS 2 grant was submitted, and will be paying for the iPads the school will be starting to hand out next year. The board wasn’t expecting to be rolling out iPads for students until another year at least, but the grant has allowed this timeline to move up.
The iPads will become the new carry machines for the students at the high school, replacing the laptops each student is assigned. The iPads will come with a keyboard, a waterproof and solid case, a pen, and certain preloaded apps that High School Principal Jeff Long has chosen.
“It would be the plan to both reinstitute the signature page for damage to the machines, because it’s a brand new kind of program,” Long said.
The cost for the iPads with everything included is about $500 each, according to Britten, whereas the laptops were about $1,200 each.
Long also said the damage coverage for the iPads is better than the laptops. He said they come with a damage plan that includes two free send backs per year for repairs, versus the laptops that the students have to pay for any damage done.
There will still be carts of laptops available for use on projects and such the teachers might want them for.