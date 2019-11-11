PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, was presented possibilities for refinancing their bonds with PNC Capital Markets, something they have discussed at a previous meeting.
Alisha Henry from PNC Capital Markets presented two scenarios for the district, in addition to bond counsel Chris Brewer, of Dinsmore and Sholh.
Option one includes the refinancing of about $2.1 million of new money, which would fund, in total, phase one and two of the capital projects. The refinancing would be done by putting savings in the places that would help the most with off setting the new money, they said. The new money would be wrapped into the existing debt. The first year would have no budget impact, but the net average impact going forward would be about $76,000, which would hit in fiscal year 2021.
Option two assumes the school would fund all three phases of the capital projects at this time. This includes refinancing and $6.1 million of new money. The refinancing with this option remains basically the same. The projected savings is a bit higher with the larger bond issue, they said. The cost for the budget impact for the new money is about $220,000 a year. This would affect the budget from 2021 until 2030.
Henry said that interest rates are volatile right now because of trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as Brexit. She said these two global issues have been driving the interest rates of the market for several months.
“The architects and engineers have said we need these things, the board sees we need these things, it’s all going to be needed in the next couple of years,” said board President Kyle Lingenfelter. “It seems like a waste of the board’s time to reconsider at the risk that something dramatic happens in the finance markets that makes these interest rates something we would’ve loved to have had.”
The board is considering option two and receive all of the money for the project at one time. The board will officially be voting on which option to go with during the voting meeting on Tuesday.