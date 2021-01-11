PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard an informational presentation from High School Principal Jeff Long and Assistant to the Superintendent Richard Britten about new statewide graduation requirements that will go into effect for the Class of 2023 during a board meeting Thursday evening.
The new requirements will offer students five possible pathways to graduation rather than the current and only pathway, passing the Keystone Exams. Under the current pathway, students must score proficient on each of the three Keystone Exams; Algebra, Literature and Biology.
In the new graduation requirements, the five pathways will be: the Keystone Exam pathway, Keystone Exam composite score pathway, career and technical education (CTE) certificate, evidence-based pathway and the alternative assessment pathway.
These new pathways and courses will offer students alternative paths if they think they absolutely can’t pass the Keystone Exams, but the school will be offering counseling to the students to choose their path.
“The Keystones are still the best way and the easiest way to do it… but if you cannot do that and your child does not do that, there’s four other options,” Long said.
Students can opt out of the Keystones, but they will automatically be opting into another option. Britten said the nice thing with this change is it gives the students incentives to do well on the Keystones so they don’t have to complete one of the other requirements.
Long added that if a student is close to passing one or more of the Keystones, they can issue make-up tests for the students. He said the school will offer counseling to the students on which path would be best based on how close they are to passing their tests in ninth grade.
He said the students who are close to passing, he would recommend instituting a couple extra classes for prep in the necessary subject, but would not need to add widespread test prep classes like the school currently does.
“The changes basically all have to do with new courses that are going to be added in for the graduation requirements under Act 158,” Britten said. “The new graduation pathway requirements are very much focused on college ready and careers.”
As this change is across the entire state, the board does not have a choice or the ability to vote on the matter. There was an extensive discussion about these new pathways, and how the district could prepare to implement them.
Under the composite score pathway, students need to get a cumulative score of 4,452 on the three tests with at least one proficient score and no scores below basic.
A problem with this pathway that Britten proposed for the board’s knowledge is that the Keystone tests were waived last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means if students passed the class associated with the test, they were given an automatic proficient on the subject, but have no numerical score associated with the subject.
If a student would test in a different subject and score poorly, and decide to use the composite score pathway, they will need to go back and take the test that was waived to obtain a numerical score to use, which could be two or three years removed from when the student took the class.
For the CTE certificate, students must earn a CTE career certificate and graduate from an accredited vocational program, which would be Jeff Tech for the Punxsutawney area.
In the evidence-based pathway, students must meet three criteria from a specified list broken up into two sections. Students are required to meet at least one of the following: SAT Subject Test score of 630 or more, AP score of 3 or more, industry credential, concurrent enrollment, or acceptance at other-than-four-year-post secondary school.
Students then choose two more criteria either from the above list, or can complete any from the second section; service learning project, score advanced or proficient on one Keystone Exam, fulfillment of NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) requirements, complete an internship, or obtain a letter signed by an employer indicating intent for full-time employment upon graduation.
The final pathway, the alternative assessment pathway, students may meet any one of the following criteria: ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) score of 31 or more, an ACT score of 21 or more, an SAT score of 1010 or more, PSAT score of 970 or more, complete college in high school courses, or receive acceptance at a four-year college.
“I believe that we should counsel them about whether that’s an attractive option for them. So, if they’re really not convinced they will do well on those subjects of the Keystone, and especially if they’ve already failed one pretty good and they’re not wanting to do those other two, I do believe it’s going to become a more attractive option for some kids. And it will be presented and counseled as ‘what do you think about this?’” Long said. “But then we need to talk about, if it’s not going to be this one, then maybe we go down the list and see which one it will be.”