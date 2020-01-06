PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, had a lengthy discussion about the new high school curriculum guide.
Richard Britten, assistant to the superintendent, and high school Principal Jeff Long explained some of the changes to the board.
One of the main changes include state graduation requirements. The administrators said there will be five pathways a student can take to meet the graduation requirements. They said the state is pushing for all students to leave high school ready to either go to college or be career-ready.
“This is a big thing, and that’s going to be changing the mindset on what we’re looking at and how we’re doing things,” Britten said.
One of the biggest factors being looked at is the scores for the Keystone exams students are required to take. Britten said they are looking at increasing the algebra and biology credit from one to 1 1/2 credits and adding a lab.
Britten said this will be a proactive approach to raising scores for the first-time Keystone test-takers, rather than a reactive approach of putting students in the lab after they’ve done poorly on the test the first time. The reactive approach is what is currently being used by the school.
The students will have to pass the required credits, as well as the math, biology and English courses that go with the Keystone exams.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said administrators have changed the language used in the curriculum guide to better align with new career standards. The only changes made to the courses are the labs that have been added. There have been no changes made to the credit requirements, he said.
Currently in the sophomore class, there are an estimated 13 students who would not pass the Keystone Exam composite score, which is the sum of the scores for the three exams.
These students can either take the curriculum to increase their scores, or they can choose to go to Jeff Tech to get certified for a career and graduate that way. The school board also discussed the possibility of certifications they could offer at the school that would meet the requirement.
“I don’t expect to see the SATs or ACTs out there much longer,” Lesniewski said. “There are colleges saying they aren’t going to use those anymore.”
Once the state settles on the requirements, the curriculum guide will be fine tuned to better meet the new career pathways standards, the administrators said.
“It’s like the state is telling you to build a road, but they’re not telling you what the exact final destination is, so we’re left wandering around hoping that we’re going to get to the point that they want you to be,” Director George Powers said.