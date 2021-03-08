PUNXSUTAWNEY — Representatives from HHSDR Architects and Engineers gave a brief presentation during the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting Thursday night about the company moving into Phase II of the Capital Improvement Project.
Jon Finn and Bob Englebaugh addressed the board about the project. Phase II is going to be some milling and repaving of sections of concrete around the school buildings that have cracks and damage. HHSDR has done several walkthroughs of the school to determine the areas of highest concern for repaving.
Board member Matt Kengersky questioned about the parking spaces in the elementary school lot, asking if they could be adjusted wider. He said they are some of the tightest spaces he’s ever parked in.
Finn said HHSDR has a quota of parking spaces they have to meet on the project, and they have to have the same amount of spaces when they reline the area. He said there is not much they can do about this with the space available there for parking.
The biggest part of the project will be the canopy being installed in the parent pick-up area of the elementary school.
“In general, when we’re looking at a canopy system that remains open, a free standing post canopy is it’s own structure. It’s going to be on it’s own foundation system and drainage system, and be completely separate from the elementary school. It’s going to tie right into it, tie right up close to it, but it’s going to be its own separate structure,” Finn said.
The purpose of the canopy is to provide some coverage outside for the students while in the pick-up area.
He estimates it will be about 10 feet high. He showed a sample image of what the company is expecting the canopy to look like. When asked about material by board member Chad Pearce, Finn said it would be entirely aluminum.
This sparked concerns about how loud the canopy will make weather like rain or wind sound to the classrooms along that same wall. Finn said the canopy will have a baked enamel finish, but does not have any sound-deadening properties to it. He is going to speak with the manufacturer about possible options for this.
“I just don’t want to see us spend $1.6 and then we get something stuck in the air and it sounds like a warzone when it rains,” Pearce said.
The cost of the entire Capital Improvement Project has increased from $1.4 million to $1.6 million according to Englebaugh. He warned that since bidding out projects during the coronavirus pandemic, he had seen projects come out under budget, and some go over budget. He had also seen delays because of materials and timelines get skewed.
“We will have a completion date, but just keep in mind in some cases, this stuff is just out of everybody’s control,” Englebaugh said.
Board Secretary Susan Robertson confirmed the $1.6 million was not a concern for the board from the construction account.