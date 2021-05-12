PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board acknowledged Teacher Appreciation Week and the district employees during its meeting last week.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski thanked all of the teachers and district employees for their hard work, particularly this past year through COVID-19.
“This is National Teachers Week, and we’d like to thank all of our teachers for the extremely hard work they’ve done in very trying circumstances,” Lesniewski said. “In addition, today is National Nurses Day so we want to thank our nurses for all the hard work they’ve done all year as well. This is a busy week for educators being honored, but we do want to honor their outstanding performances, particularly during the COVID crisis.”
Along the same vein of hard work during the COVID pandemic, Cafeteria Manager Denise Geist presented the updated list of locations for the Summer Meal Program. She explained to the board that she and her team removed some locations from last year’s pilot program because of how few children utilized some of the outlying stops.
The Summer Food Service Program has been extended for this summer. Meals will be available for pickup beginning June 7 until Aug. 18. There will be no meal distribution on July 5, and breakfast and lunch will be available each day on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The in-town pickup locations include Beyer Avenue Apartments from 10:55 a.m. to 11:10 a.m., Harmon Field from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Sycamore Apartments from 11:40 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., Playhouse Children’s Center from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and Perry Street cul-de-sac from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The out-of-town locations are the McCalmont Township Fire Hall from 12:10 p.m. to 12:25 p.m., Rossiter Ball Field from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Ringgold Fire Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Perry Township Fire Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and Big Run War Memorial from 11:40 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
The full list of addresses and pickup times will be available on the school website.
“I really want to make sure that those kids, even though we’re not going to be delivering there, will get the meals. Even though it’s a low number, I just want to make sure they get the meal too,” said Deneen Evans, board member.
Geist said she will make sure each student gets a handout with the list of locations and times sent home with them.
“They can go to any site. If they live in Ringgold and they’re in town at that time, they can stop there at Harmon Field or Sycamore,” Geist said.