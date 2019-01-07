PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members gathered for the first meeting of the New Year at a new location — the 300 Center Street District Office — last week.
Transportation Director Paul Hetrick addressed van monitors and drivers for “Student Transportation of America Inc” (STA), as well as the new bus stops throughout Punxsutawney Borough bus routes — Harmon Field on Beyer Avenue and Graffius Avenue.
Since the start of the school year in September, and the combination of five Punxsutawney area schools, transportation issues such as overly long route times have been discussed at each board meeting.
Projects
Since the Nov. 6 auction of five former elementary schools — Bell Township, Jenks Hill, Mapleview, Longview and Parkview — improvements and last-minute projects have been underway at the new Beyer Avenue building.
Motions were made for construction and renovation projects at both the Punxsuatwney Area Elementary and High Schools. The electrical contract for $22,885.47 with Merit Electrical Group was proposed, as well as $501.31 with Top Ridge Inc. for the high school.
Superintendent’s report
District Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski proposed the approval of several revisions concerning school policies, including suicide awareness, nondiscrimination and unlawful harassment, as well as the agreement with Sign Language Specialists of Western PA for sign language interpreters.
