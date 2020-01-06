PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, at last week’s meeting, said that several students have said there is a need for a mental health counselor at the high school.
Hutchinson, during her high student government report, said the students said they would feel safer if there was that type of counselor to discuss things with during the school day.
It was stated that the high school counselors who are currently on staff are there to handle simple social anxieties and arguments, but they are not equipped to handle major psychological trauma or mental health disorders.
“The school counselors will say that although they’re trained in rudimentary counseling techniques, that they’re not really licensed or certified to treat children for mental health disorders,” said high school Principal Jeff Long.
Long said school counselors should be able to “iron out” some basic social issues, but the students here are talking about deeper issues that might present as “frightening for other students.”
Long said the students are trying to bring someone in who could handle children with abandonment issues, abuse at home or drug abuse.
“We are, I think, well suited to refer out, and we do refer out through our school-based program. It is now CORE I believe,” Long said.
Hutchinson said the students compared it to the School Resource Officer. She said they feel more comfortable with him in the building, and they would feel better if there was someone at the school to talk to; the students don’t view the guidance office as that place.
“That’s a start because your guidance counselors would be able to see a child that needs more help than they can maybe give them — to where we can send them out to someone,” said board Vice President Deneen Evans.
Transportation contractThe board also discussed the transportation contract, which will be reviewed at Tuesday’s voting meeting.