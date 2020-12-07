PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held the annual reorganization meeting prior to the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Solicitor Dave Young chaired the reorganization meeting until a board president was elected for the 2021 year.
Cindy Depp-Hutchinson was the only nominee for the position, which she held previously. She was unanimously re-elected to serve as the board president.
Following this, Deneen Evans was re-elected to serve as the board’s vice president.
“I think I can speak for Didi, and say thank you for supporting us and helping us to lead the ship together,” Hutchinson said.
The board also voted to keep the meeting day and time the same for the 2021 year. The committee meetings will be held the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and the voting meeting will be held the following Tuesday at 6 p.m.
An executive session may be held one hour prior to each public meeting.