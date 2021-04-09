PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to proceed with the 2021-2022 budget that does not include a tax increase.
The board voted to use option one with no tax increase and revenues of $43,401,594 and expenditures of $46,976,250.
District Business Administrator Susan Robertson said that if the district does not get the Homestead/Farmstead allocation, it will cause taxes to look like there was a tax increase.
“If we don’t get the Homestead/Farmstead, it’s going to look like a tax increase because folks are not going to get that tax reduction. Those that are approved for Homestead/Farmstead typically see between $208 and $209 reduced on their tax bill because we get the gaming money,” Robertson said. “With what the projections are, and whether or not that money is going to be funded some other way, if we don’t get it we can’t release the taxes. It’s a straight one for one swap out.”
Robertson explained that she usually uses the governor’s proposed budget, but through work with the Professional Association of Small Business Accountants, they recommend not using that budget.
The governor proposed to raise the personal income tax rate to 4.49 percent. According to their analysis, Robertson said, 67 percent of Pennsylvania would see a decrease.
Punxsutawney’s primary source of state funding is Basic Education Funding, BEF. The government proposed taking the BEF money and using a formula to redistribute the $6.25 billion, which would shift $1.5 billion from 336 districts to 164 districts.
During the 2019-20 school years, PASD got $15.6 million, but after using the formula the district would only get $7.12 million for the 2021-22 year.
“So the governor is going to take that personal income tax increase, if it gets approved, which people are saying is probably not going to happen, and that’s where we get our $8.5 million back, out of that new tax. So then he takes whatever is left of the new money… whatever is remaining, share among the districts,” Robertson said. “But everything from my professional organizations and everything everyone’s talking about, they actually called the budget dead in the water.”
If this budget would get passed, and everything would fall into place with it, the district would get an extra $228,000. Robertson said she is considering this extra money icing on the cake, if it happens, but she is not expecting it.