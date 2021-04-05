PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board recently viewed a preliminary budget presentation prepared by Business Administrator Susan Robertson.
The board was meant to have a budget meeting on March 25, but this meeting was canceled. The board motioned to have an official budget meeting on April 20 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budget, and topics presented during the presentation.
“We drilled down on some of the line items, and we were able to reduce it by $228,298, and it’s really not cutting anything. It’s just over the years some contingency funds kept getting built into some different line items, and we were able to look back and take that out,” Robertson said.
One of the board’s main concerns is that while the Pennsylvania Department of Education Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund Relief, ESSER, is covering a large portion of some expenses, this money must be spent by the district by Sept. 30, 2023.
Based on the preliminary numbers presented by Robertson, the proposed actual expenses for the 2021-2022 school year show a near $8 million increase from previous years that all remained around $39 million.
“So this budget is actually an increase of $4,462,888, 10.5 percent, over the 2021 budget. But in this budget, we have the ESSERs money which is $2,839,000, and we also, because of being closed for COVID last year, and the way the year is working this year, we have carry over that will be going to the 21-22 year budget as well,” Robertson said.
Without those items, the budget is only about a 2.47 percent increase, which is typical of the district. The tuition increase alone is about $2.3 million for this year.
In a breakdown of where PASD’s money comes from, Robertson highlighted the fact that about 59 percent of the budget comes from state revenue.
“We’re very dependent upon the state for funding, so we’re really going to be watching to see what happens with this personal income tax, what other options they bring to the table,” Robertson said.
She said the board will need to think about where the money to cover tuition costs within the district, like cyber school, will come from if the costs remain what they are now once the ESSER is gone. Cyber school costs were about double what they had been in last year’s budget, and make up about 15 percent of the expenses.
“So, when you go down to the cyber, you will see the tuition even to other outside education agencies has increased, the E-academy has increased, we’re covering that with ESSERs money, and then the outside cybers, you’ll see the increases there, one is being funded by ESSERs, and the other is district funded,” Robertson said.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson voiced concerns that if the cyber schooling stays at the current level once the ESSERs money is spent, the school will struggle. Robertson agreed this would be the case, and said she is waiting to see how the state funding and state budget are handled.