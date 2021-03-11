PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted on the calendar for the 2021-22 school year during a voting meeting Tuesday evening.
The board had three options to choose from for the calendar centered around different student start days. The three options had the first day of school on Aug. 24, Aug. 26 or Aug. 31. The board had a brief discussion about this during the committee meeting last Thursday.
All board members agreed they were in favor of the option with the earliest start date of Aug. 24. During the voting meeting a motion for that option was the only motion put on the table, and it was approved unanimously by the board.
Also approved at the voting meeting were some personnel changes. The board approved the resignation of Belinda Medsger from her position as the third grade head teacher supplemental position. Emily Clark was approved as the hire to fill the vacancy.
The board also approved the retirement letter from Marilyn Heitzenrater, who is a part-time special education instructional assistant. This becomes effective June 23. Cydney Bezak was hired to fill this vacancy.
Cafeteria Manager Denise Geist also submitted a letter of retirement to the board. Her retirement becomes effective Aug. 19.
“I’d just like to take a second and thank Mrs. Geist for all of her hard work in the years with the district. I’ve really enjoyed working with her in the past five years, I’m not sure she would say the same about me working with her, but I really have enjoyed working with her, and she’s going to be greatly missed. Whoever we hire is going to have huge shoes to fill, and we hope she has a great retirement and enjoys her time away,” said Thomas Lesniewksi, superintendent.
The board also approved the Senior Class Variety Show advisors, salaries and associations costs, which will be paid from the Variety Show proceeds.
- Advisor Heather Good, paid $1,300 stipend and $256.36 benefits, totaling $1,556.36.
- Advisor Alicia Weaver, paid $1,300 stipend and $256.36 benefits, totaling $1,556.36.
- Stage, Matt Dinsmore, paid $650 stipend, and $128.18 benefits, totaling $778.18.
- Financial, Patti Fallara, paid $650 stipend, and $128.18 benefits, totaling $778.18.
- Program, Christina Young, paid $500 stipend, and $98.60 benefits, totaling $598.60.
- Program, Susan Lainey, paid $500 stipend, and $98.60 benefits, totaling $598.60.
- Printing, Lauri Stello, paid $400 stipend, and $78.88 benefits, totaling $478.88.
- Candy, Sandy Laney, $200 stipend, and $39.44 benefits, totaling $239.44.
- Candy, Sarah Pack, $200 stipend, and $39.44 benefits, totaling $239.44.
The total cost of the Variety Show staff will be $6,824.04.