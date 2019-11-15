PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board officially voted to accept the second option for refinancing presented to them during their work meeting last Thursday.
The board, on Tuesday, accepted the second option, which provides the school with all the money for the three phases of capital projects at once. This includes refinancing and $6.1 million of new money. The refinancing will be done by putting savings in the accounts that would help the most with off setting the new money.
The projected savings is a bit higher with the larger bond issue, according to Alisha Henry from PNC Capital Markets. The cost for the budget impact for the new money is about $220,000 a year. This would affect the budget from 2021 until 2030.
The board recognized Directors Penny Pifer and Melissa Snyder for their time as board members because this was their last meeting. Each was presented with Pennsylvania School Board Association Certificates of Appreciation for School Board Service.
“It doesn’t even begin to reflect, and I’m sure I speak on behalf of the board and the district, and maybe even the students and staff, that we thank you for all of your time and effort,” board President Kyle Lingenfelter said.
The new board members will be Janey London and Dave Wachob, who attended the meeting as well. London is a teacher at the DuBois Area Middle School, but her children attend school in the Punxsutawney area.
“I know where my heart is, and my heart will always be with education and kids, and any vote will always be to the betterment of what’s best for them,” London said.
The board also considered item four under personnel for approval, which was to grant permission for the superintendent to hire professional staff members prior to a board meeting when an emergency situation occurs. There was some unease with the board to approve this item and discussion was opened.
Hiring new staff members needs the majority approval of the board. Typically, a special meeting would be called to get the approval for the hiring if it’s an emergency. Board Solicitor David Young explained that boards in years past have been difficult to get together when a special meeting was needed.
Some board members expressed concern that this permission could be abused down the line with a different superintendent or school board. Board member Penny Pifer expressed that she would prefer to rely on special meetings, and had no problem with being called in for a meeting in the case of emergency hirings.
The board unanimously denied the proposal.