PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board welcomed Lauren McLaughlin as the new high school assistant principal during its voting meeting Tuesday evening.
McLaughlin comes to the district from DuBois Area High School where she taught English for nearly 20 years. She said she is eager to take on her role as the assistant principal in Punxsy.
High School Principal Paul Hetrick introduced McLaughlin to the board, saying they might have to “reel her in” so she didn’t make himself and co-principal Manuel Barbazzeni look bad.
“We’re happy to have her, we think it’s going to be a great fit. She’s excited to be here, she wants to be here. She wants the position. She’s already asked for Punxsy clothes,” Hetrick said.
McLaughlin has been hired at a base salary of $69,240 plus any applicable stipends provided by the Act 93 MOU for the 2021-2022 school year.
She said she saw the school was looking for an assistant principal, and when she saw Punxsy she “knew that this was the right one for me.” She said it was kept a bit of a secret, but it was hard to keep because she was so excited about it.
McLaughlin graduated from Clarion University in 2001, and has a master’s degree from Penn State University and the University of Phoenix. She has two children, 15 and 10 years old, respectively.
“They keep me on my toes. They’re great kids, but they give me a lot of experience with kids from a mom perspective as well,” McLaughlin said. “It grounds me. It makes me understand where kids come from. Kids have so many things going on in their lives, parents do, we don’t always have our best days. And we work together because the ultimate goal is for kids to come to school happy and learn and feel safe and when they know they have someone in their corner they can do that.”
She said this will also be a new experience as the school is still continuously navigating how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the students need to see the adults handling everything smoothly so they can feel calm as well.
Though last year was her 19th year teaching, she said it was her most difficult year because she was learning a whole different role as a teacher. According to her, the students’ happiness matters first and then grades come later.
“I’m really excited to be here. I’m so excited to be a part of your community,” McLaughlin said.