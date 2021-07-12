PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District is preparing for a new program, Kamp Kindergarten, that will be held in August to prepare the incoming kindergarten class for a school environment.
The camp is being funded by some of the COVID-19 relief money the school district received.
Kamp Kindergarten will be a free two-week summer camp for incoming kindergarteners. The camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12, and students will be served breakfast and lunch while attending.
There are about 80 kindergarteners signed up for the program out of the 130 who registered for kindergarten at PASD.
“We’re aware that kindergarteners struggle to begin with coming to school, and with all the issues with COVID in the last year and a half, we’re aware from talking to people at Headstart and day care that there are some kids that are behind,” said Elementary Principal Michael Guidice. “We want to have a kindergarten camp to help get those kids acclimated to schools.”
He said this also gives the staff the chance to get all the students to the same level for classes, and they can more easily identify children who might need additional support.
“We’re going to be working on learning to be a learner,” said Natalie Enslen, supervisor of special education. “It’s not a lot of assessment time involved, but it gives us really good information.”
The main concern is that with Headstart being conducted virtually, some of the incoming students have never been in a brick and mortar building to learn. The administration believes this camp will be vital in providing a seamless transition for the students and teachers both.
There are also summer classes for children who struggled this year, whether it was in-person classes in the school or those who attended the E-academy. Students who are showing deficiencies can attend a six-week summer class to develop their skills and reach the level they should be.
Guidice said this is also an option for students who might have passed, but still have room for improvement. This camp will offer extra enrichment for them going into next year.
“We would have our teachers create an intense curriculum that goes through everything this year and get them one-on-one support,” Guidice said. “If they complete the activities and show growth. We’re going to use assessments we have at the school, different forms of data to measure, to make sure it’s effective, and it will really help with placing them for next year.”
Guidice said he is hoping by providing transportation and meals it encourages parents to send their children to the summer camp.