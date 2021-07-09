PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board welcomed many new administrative staff members during its meeting Tuesday, including a new assistant to the superintendent, two co-principals to the administration, along with some other support staff hires.
The new assistant to the superintendent hire is Dr. Curt Vasas, who has a prior connection to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski. He was hired at a base salary of $110,340 plus any applicable stipends. He will take the place of Richard Britten, who announced his retirement last month.
“Thank you very much for your service. We have greatly appreciated working with you and you will be missed,” Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, board president, said regarding Britten’s retirement.
Vasas said when he first started teaching, Lesniewski was the assistant principal of the school where he started. Today, Vasas is coming to the Punxsutawney Area School District from his position as the academic principal of the Forest Hills Junior/Senior High School.
“Anytime you go to a new position it’s always very humbling and I’m honored to be able to serve this school district,” Vasas said. “I have big shoes to fill obviously. You never really replace people, you just come in and try to do the best job that you can. So, that’s what I’ll try to do everyday that I’m here.”
He said he finds the assistant to the superintendent to be a unique position because “you’re not real visible, but there’s so many important tasks you have to make everything else work.”
The board also approved the change from one high school principal to two co-principals, moving two administrative staff members into these positions. The board approved and welcomed Manuel Barbazzeni as co-principal A and Paul Hetrick as co-principal B. Barbazzeni will have a base salary of $97,490 and Hetrick will have a base salary of $99,240.
“The co-principal format/team will allow the two administrators to maximize their individual leadership strengths. An interview committee made up of administrators, teachers, and support staff members felt that Mr. Barbazzeni and Mr. Hetrick work well together and their recommendation was approved by the board,” Lesniewski said.
Previous High School Principal Jeff Long was approved to be one of the school’s psychologists during the June voting meeting.
“It’s a little different, but we’ve worked so well together, we have complete confidence that it’s going to go well,” said Hetrick.
Hetrick will still hold his responsibilities as transportation director as well. The two are eager to work together and believe they will be able to accomplish more with two of them in the position.
“We’ve all worked together really well. We’re basically just getting ready for the new school year and getting up and running and move on from there. We’re really excited for this opportunity and thank the school board for the opportunity,” Barbazzeni said.
The school has not hired someone to fill the assistant principal position yet.
The board also welcomed Lindsay Phillips as the new cafeteria manager, replacing Denise Geist who retired. Phillips said she has done a little bit of everything in food service. She was a chef manager at IUP residential dining before moving into food sales, which is how she met Geist.
The board also approved the hiring of Amanda Cribbs as the new elementary guidance counselor and Elizabeth Saxman as the elementary tech coach.
Finally, new Teacher’s Union President Jodie Bartlebaugh attended the meeting to introduce herself to the board. She has been a teacher at Punxsutawney for 17 years.
“I had the opportunity with Don Gill stepping back as union president to step into that role,” Bartlebaugh said. “I’m very excited to be working with all of you to forward education in this community.”