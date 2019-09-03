PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney Area School had much higher attendance at its Back to School Night than in previous years, officials said, thanks to changes made to the evening.
This is the second year the Punxsutawney schools have the seventh grade in the same building as high school students, and the first year having an orientation for them before the start of the year. This new orientation experience helped increase the attendance of the night considerably, said High School Principal Jeff Long.
“This has been a better open house attendance than ever before,” Long said.
This year, all students had the opportunity to get their schedule early, and do a walkthrough of their schedules. This was something new to the upperclassmen as well, and helped to bring more of them to the orientation. This was most important to the seventh graders who are getting ready to enter a new building, and often have anxiety about the first day, Long said.
Seventh graders were also able to sign up for their school laptops ahead of time.
“We did the schedules and laptops to try to encourage more families to come, and it worked,” Assistant Principal Paul Hetrick said.
He also explained that, for many families, the school laptop is their only source of technology, so the laptops are important to much of the community.
“It’s a great step towards getting people to come in and meet us, and make it a more useful night,” Hetrick added.
He said it’s good to have this before the school year starts, because discussions about grades and behavior do not detract. Parents and students can just get to know their teachers.
Principal Long said parent involvement is important to the school because it’s part of the trifecta of predicted achievement. The other two factors are IQ and socio-economic status.
“The only thing I can affect is parent involvement,” Long said.
“I think its good they’re doing this for the seventh graders considering they’re all new to this. I think they’re doing a good thing trying to get them ready for next week,” said Lisa Matthews, who was exploring the school with her daughter.
Teachers also had positive attitudes about the event. The principals hadn’t had a chance to see more than the increase in seventh grade attendance, as they were helping with the laptop distribution. Eighth grade teacher Kara Leslie said she had seen an increase as well, and had talked to many students during the evening.