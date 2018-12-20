PUNXSUTAWNEY — A North Findley Street business is known for “the best coffee in Punxsutawney,” and some community history and kindness, too.
Punxsutawney native Barbie Hales and her husband Zachary opened Ginger Snapped Bakery & Cafe in July of 2017, in partnership with another Punxsutawney native, Craig Pearce.
The historic North Findley Street building features high ceilings, a lounge area, coffee bar, a bakery counter and much more, including walls covered in colorful paintings by local artists and Punxsutawney Phil T-shirts.
She tried to collect historical pieces to incorporate into her business, Hales said, such as the sparkling chandelier from an old mansion in Big Run. The silver booth seats came from a local bowling alley.
“We put a lot of thought into everything we did here,” she said. “We wanted it to be something Punxsy didn’t have.”
Ginger Snapped Bakery & Cafe was voted “Best Coffee in Punxsy” in 2018.
From the beginning, the Hales’ goal has been to bring a welcoming feel to the Punxsutawney community — a place where people can sit and enjoy a cup of joe, while making a new friend in the process.
“We’ve had people describe it as a big-city feel in a small town,” she said.
Ginger Snapped uses locally-sourced coffee, and espresso beans from Aegis Coffee Roasters of DuBois. Hales bakes all of the fresh-baked goods herself, including “almost-famous brownies,” scones, muffins and gluten-free items.
Hales comes from a family of sweets. She grew up watching her grandmother, longtime baker at Punxsutawney's “Ruth & Harry’s,” create cakes and desserts. Her great-grandfather also established London’s Chocolates.
Despite how much she has on her plate, Hales is dedicated to providing high-quality coffee and products to the Punxsutawney community. She and her husband also manage several apartments within the same building as the shop, and together, they have 11 children.
It’s important to her that everything is made from scratch, and made right, Hales said. She is more focused on the quality of products, rather than the volume.
Aside from the espresso, coffee, cappuccino, frappes and smoothies, the shop offers breakfast and lunch items like paninis, wraps and salads.
The centralized location, in the middle of downtown Punxsutawney, has helped bring traffic into the shop, Hales said. It receives a large response on Groundhog Day.
It’s important to her, too, to give local people and artists a place to display their work, Hales said. She has helped a Starbucks barista and artist from Indiana sell paintings through her shop.
Ginger Snapped can also be closed for private events, such as a cupcake decorating party for youth, Hales said. The lounge also has a corner in which children may play while parents enjoy a cup of coffee.
“We want people to come in here and feel like they want to stay here,” she said.
For more information, visit Ginger Snapped Bakery & Cafe on Facebook, or call 814-249-7040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.