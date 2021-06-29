PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority is selling the third edition of their cookbook at the Festival in the Park this week, with some new additions of highly requested groundhog recipes.
The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority is a local nonprofit that relies on fundraisers, like the cookbook, to raise money to help out those in need in the community. The group was established in 1970 with that goal in mind, but has actually been around since the 1950s when it was partnered with the YMCA.
“We’ve been around a long time, in fact a lot of the ladies have been since the 1950s,” said Linda Bittle, vice president. “We just keep going, and every penny that we make goes back into the community.”
The group of women donate regularly to several charities within the area including Western PA Cares for Kids, and local food banks. They also aim to help individuals and families who have fallen on hard times or experienced tragedy.
“That’s who we are and what we do. Anybody that we can help,” Bittle said.
The group also prepares an annual gift giving to a local nursing home each holiday season. The sorority does all the work through fundraisers they host throughout the year. Other fundraisers they host include bake sales, basket raffles and the locally popular Ethnic Dinner.
Representatives of the sorority will be set up at the Festival in the Park selling the revised version of the group’s cookbook and selling tickets to the raffle they are hosting. This is the third edition of the cookbook, and it was mostly paid for with ads from local businesses. All the profit will be used to give back to the community.
“Everybody was asking for a recipe on how to cook groundhog, so that’s new,” Bittle said. “There’s a braised and stewed groundhog, and then we have a groundhog cookie recipe and groundhog ice cream.”
This is the first time the group has set up in the park during a festival in many years, but they are hoping to get some new members through the exposure of the festival. According to Bittle, the group has only 12 women currently.
“It’s not like we can do massive things, but every little bit helps. Our goal is just to give back to the community and help wherever we can,” Bittle said.
Those interested in joining or getting more information can contact the group President Marlene Shaffer at 814-938-7487 or Vice President Bittle at 724-919-3574. They can also be called about buying a copy of the cookbook, which can be delivered locally or mailed.
The group is all women right now, but they are open to accepting men if they want to be involved. They have no requirements to join, but would prefer members be 18 or older.
They meet the first Tuesday of the month at The Anchor Inn at noon. There are $10 yearly dues for members. Bittle said they are in need of some new people who want to be involved, and are always looking for new ways to help the community.