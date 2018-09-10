PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members recently discussed staff and student connections, a recent at-risk youth survey and Jeff Tech Vocational Technical School’s start to the year.
At the start of Thursday’s committee meeting, John Schuster presented the results of PASD’s “PAY” survey — an at-risk survey given to Pennsylvania youth by the Drug & Alcohol Commission that asses youth behavior, attitudes and knowledge.
Questions asked of Punxsutawney students included topics on drug use, gambling, depression, violence, bullying, suicide attempts, and how students view school, their peers and role models.
These surveys are useful to school staff members because they allow them to further evaluate things like school safety and student and staff communication, Schuster said.
District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski discussed the “welcome back” talk he had with teachers, encouraging them to build connections with students and staff members, even simply by saying “hello” and “goodbye” in the hallways every day.
As of this year, Lesniewski has officially been named Jeff Tech Vocational Technical School’s Superintendent as well. Board Members discussed the start its school year during the Vocational-Technical School Report section of Thursday’s meeting.
Other Punxsutawney Board Members also attended JT’s most recent committee meeting, where Randall Curley Sr. — who sat on both DuBois Area School District and Jeff Tech school boards and was killed in an ATV accident this summer — was mentioned and honored.
This is Jeff Tech’s fifth year, and a celebration will be held at the school sometime throughout the year, Lesniewski said.
Board President Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter said he has received positive feedback from parents who have students in the newly-introduced Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Program at JT, and Lesniewski added they had a “great start to the school year.”
